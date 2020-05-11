Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 614,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

