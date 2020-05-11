Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 829 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. 672,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.