Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

