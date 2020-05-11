Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.05. 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,670 shares of company stock worth $18,295,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

