Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,441,000 after buying an additional 238,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after buying an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

BAX traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

