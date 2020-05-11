Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,609 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.82. 3,463,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

