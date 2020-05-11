Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 632.4% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,688. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.47. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

