Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRVO. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.45.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.90. 1,949,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,685. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 73,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 1,683.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

