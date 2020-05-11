Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

QRVO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. 1,949,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,685. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Qorvo by 1,009.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

