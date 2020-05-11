Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

5/5/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $3.00 to $4.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

4/30/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/19/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/18/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

3/17/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.75.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 718,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,681. The company has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 3.57. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

