Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/9/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “
- 5/5/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $3.00 to $4.30. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “
- 4/30/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/8/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/25/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 3/19/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/19/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 3/18/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “
- 3/17/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.75.
Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 718,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,681. The company has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 3.57. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.
