Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

5/8/2020 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

5/8/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

5/8/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $267.00.

5/5/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $305.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/30/2020 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2020 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

4/16/2020 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $320.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $310.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,056. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $327.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

