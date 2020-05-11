Robert W. Baird Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $242.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 799,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,732. Insulet has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,809.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 29.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $84,630,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 32.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Insulet by 85.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

