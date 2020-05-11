Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares were down 6% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.03, approximately 1,147,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 993,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 33.55%.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.