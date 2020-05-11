SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.00. 879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

