Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Down 32.0% in April

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,470 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

