Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 315,713 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.37.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSI traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.27. 5,281,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,656. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

