Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,601. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

