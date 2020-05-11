Scharf Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.20. 465,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.