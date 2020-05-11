Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

