Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.52. 5,479,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.65. The stock has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

