Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,268,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

