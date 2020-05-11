Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.12 on Monday, hitting $322.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,699,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,377. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

