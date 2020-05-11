Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,340 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,041,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 313,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,679,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.