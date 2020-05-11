Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $98.74. 3,489,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

