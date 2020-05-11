Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,181 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

SPGI stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.68. 1,206,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

