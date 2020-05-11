Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,882 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. 5,329,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,651. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

