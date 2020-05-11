Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

FIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 248.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

