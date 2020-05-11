Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 256.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -917.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock worth $10,741,791. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.