Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 24,291,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,956,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

