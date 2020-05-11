Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.87. 8,996,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,778,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.