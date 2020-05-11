Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $288.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,788. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.