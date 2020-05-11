Shayne & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Shayne & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 465,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,356. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

