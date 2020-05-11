Shayne & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Shayne & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

