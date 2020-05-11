Shayne & CO. LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Shayne & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Tech Data accounts for approximately 11.6% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $55,438,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $44,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $30,501,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 365,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,061. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.