Short Interest in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Grows By 281.4%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the April 15th total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Akers Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.63. 226,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,716. Akers Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

