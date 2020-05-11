Short Interest in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Grows By 281.4%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 281.4% from the April 15th total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Akers Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.63. 226,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,716. Akers Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.
Akers Biosciences Company Profile
