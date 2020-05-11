Short Interest in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Increases By 390.3%

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 390.3% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,097.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,427 shares of company stock valued at $139,931.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.12% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

