Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Increases By 700.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ KFFB traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.