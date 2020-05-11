Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases By 358.8%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 412,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 127,677 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGIC. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

