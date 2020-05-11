Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Rises By 63.3%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STIM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

