Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declines By 31.0%

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 278.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned approximately 2.12% of SilverSun Technologies worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

