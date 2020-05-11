Short Interest in Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Expands By 3,400.0%

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Sky Solar stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.80. 9,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,205. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

