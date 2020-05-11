Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 32.7%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $116.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

