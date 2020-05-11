Short Interest in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Rises By 297.0%

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. 96,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,228. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

