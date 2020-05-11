Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Declines By 45.7%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Thunder Bridge Acquisition II news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $741,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 1,163.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.12% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSPK traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.92. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,726. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

