Southern Copper Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.