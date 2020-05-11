SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,315,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 400,153 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 867.7% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 222,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 199,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 425,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

