SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,888 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. 318,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

