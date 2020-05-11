Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Trading Up 8.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) was up 8.1% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.74, approximately 319,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 121,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.83% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRO. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

