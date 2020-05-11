Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. The stock traded as high as $221.73 and last traded at $216.20, 962,766 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 564,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.87.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,791,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

