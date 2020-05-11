Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Stoneridge traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.56, 830,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average session volume of 300,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 1,019.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

